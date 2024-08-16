Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Posts Earnings Results

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Elevai Labs had a negative net margin of 211.25% and a negative return on equity of 225.32%.

Elevai Labs Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ELAB opened at $0.30 on Friday. Elevai Labs has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevai Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elevai Labs stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.30% of Elevai Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevai Labs Company Profile

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

