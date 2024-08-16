Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $937.96 and last traded at $931.35. Approximately 1,194,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,089,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $930.38.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.29.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $877.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.12. The stock has a market cap of $885.38 billion, a PE ratio of 137.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

