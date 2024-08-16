Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.42. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 3,337 shares changing hands.

Ellomay Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $171.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Ellomay Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,554 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 534,554 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 11.77% of Ellomay Capital worth $22,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

