Emanuel R. Pearlman Purchases 1,000 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Stock

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) Director Emanuel R. Pearlman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $12,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 2.0 %

MFIC opened at $13.60 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 86.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 265,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,196,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 114,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.