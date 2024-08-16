Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10). 333,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,008,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.09).

Empire Metals Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of £48.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.52.

Empire Metals Company Profile

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company mainly explores for copper, gold, and other high-value minerals. principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and holds 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located to the north of Perth, Western Australia.

