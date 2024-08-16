Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.84

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.84 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 98.30 ($1.26), with a volume of 96544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.80 ($1.25).

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The firm has a market cap of £601.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,090.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Empiric Student Property Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

