enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), reports. The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million.

enCore Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of EU opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.75 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. enCore Energy has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,814,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after buying an additional 1,056,483 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,055,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,575,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 276,211 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,519,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in enCore Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 510,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of enCore Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

