Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 1.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.83. 3,506,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 13,437,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
Specifically, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.
Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
