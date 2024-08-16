Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.68. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,929 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.