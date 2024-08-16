Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.
Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.68. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
