EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of ENLC opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 158,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

