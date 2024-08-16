Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $22.44. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1,506 shares.

The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ELVN. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $85,408.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $46,822.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,498.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $85,408.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,668 shares of company stock worth $3,057,633. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 9.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.10.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.