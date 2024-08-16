Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ENSV opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Enservco has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.50.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%.
Institutional Trading of Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.
