Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ENSV opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Enservco has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.50.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

