Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 598.21% and a negative net margin of 660.96%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.
Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $0.39 on Friday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.
About Ensysce Biosciences
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ensysce Biosciences
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.