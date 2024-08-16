Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 598.21% and a negative net margin of 660.96%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $0.39 on Friday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

