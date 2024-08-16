Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 7,663 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,760,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

