Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 917 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Allstate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.56.

Allstate Trading Down 1.6 %

ALL stock opened at $178.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $184.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average is $165.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

