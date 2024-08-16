Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Masco by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

