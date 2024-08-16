Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,176. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

