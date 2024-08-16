Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,807 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $274.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.26 and its 200 day moving average is $271.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $198.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

