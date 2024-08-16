Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 430 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $227.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

