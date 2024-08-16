Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GE opened at $169.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.