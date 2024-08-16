Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.35 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

