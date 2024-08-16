Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $206.35.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

