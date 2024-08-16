Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,802,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $78.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

