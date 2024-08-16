Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.21% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

