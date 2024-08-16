Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $571.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

