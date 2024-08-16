Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,057,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,514,000. Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,422,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 379,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $253.56 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.43.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

