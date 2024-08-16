Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.