Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 170,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 346.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 135,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 105,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.