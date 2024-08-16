Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,189,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,126,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400,077 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

