Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,648,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,648,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,456 shares of company stock worth $71,350,378 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $920.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $822.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $739.30. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $925.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

