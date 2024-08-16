Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,713 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $253.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.28 and a 200-day moving average of $252.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

