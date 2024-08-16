Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $345.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

