Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $244.56 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $250.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

