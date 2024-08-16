Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 179,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

