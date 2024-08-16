Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $4,704,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 0.9 %

Sanofi stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.