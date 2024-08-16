Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in National Grid by 119.8% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NGG opened at $64.34 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 6%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 103.35%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

