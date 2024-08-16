Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.