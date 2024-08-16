Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $195.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.12 and its 200 day moving average is $185.69. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.