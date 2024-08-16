Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 11,781 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 205,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.95 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

