Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,535 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 97,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,602,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $263.66 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $269.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.25.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

