Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 39,918 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after buying an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,638,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

