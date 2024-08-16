Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS GLOV opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3202 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

