Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,895 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,460,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $110.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,385 shares of company stock worth $697,223. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.