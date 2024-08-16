Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,190 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average of $132.31.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

