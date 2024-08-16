Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,396,000 after buying an additional 1,653,211 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after buying an additional 308,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 182,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after buying an additional 95,746 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

