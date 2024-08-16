Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 5,765 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $160.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

