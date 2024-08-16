Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 668 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,327 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.6% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $550.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $541.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.