Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,890. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $836.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $732.12. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

