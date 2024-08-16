Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 13,540,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Equinor ASA by 228.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.