Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cummins Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $4.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2024 earnings at $19.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $299.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.95. Cummins has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.